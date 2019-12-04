Starbucks sells new Irish cream cold brew

(KFDX/KJTL) — Starbucks is adding a new holiday drink to the line-up. The Irish cream cold brew is available for a limited time.

The non-alcoholic version pairs its popular cold brew coffee with Irish cream flavored syrup, over ice.

It comes topped with a vanilla sweet cream foam and cocoa sprinkled on top.

A Starbucks product developer says the chocolate flavor in the Irish cream plays off the cocoa notes in the coffee.

Starbucks says cold coffee continues to be a hot trend and its cold beverage lineup makes up more than half of U.S. beverage sales.

