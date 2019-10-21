State Trooper by day, king by night

entertainment news
Posted: / Updated:

KENTUCKY (NBC News) — Endre Samu has been in law enforcement for more than 40 years.

He’s been a Kentucky State Trooper for the past 11 years, so he’s seen a lot of things that have affected him deeply. You’ll never guess what he does to release that pressure.

“Working the road, being a trooper, there is a lot of stress and a lot of times what we see is that bad things in life that people generally don’t see and it does take a toll on a person,” Samu said. “You need to be able to deflect the bad and bring out the good.”

Samu fights the stress by putting on a different kind of uniform.

He’s been an Elvis Presley tribute artist since 1992. It all started with a trip to Sun Studios, where he got to record a song.

“People said, ‘You sound just like Elvis,'” Samu said. “I said, ‘Well, thanks for the compliment,’ thinking nothing of it.”

Read more here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Turkey Day Giveaway

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Recent Videos

State Trooper By Day, King By Night

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Trooper By Day, King By Night"

Caught On Camera: Coach Disarms Gunman

Thumbnail for the video titled "Caught On Camera: Coach Disarms Gunman"

TxDOT launches “Be Safe. Drive Smart.” campaign

Thumbnail for the video titled "TxDOT launches “Be Safe. Drive Smart.” campaign"

Burkburnett smoking ordinances

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burkburnett smoking ordinances"

Tornado touches down in Dallas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tornado touches down in Dallas"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-21-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-21-19"

Crowdsourcing Care: 'Supportful' offers more than money

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crowdsourcing Care: 'Supportful' offers more than money"

Crowdsourcing Care: Supportful Offers More Than Money

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crowdsourcing Care: Supportful Offers More Than Money"

Early voting begins

Thumbnail for the video titled "Early voting begins"

Gilbert Ave Shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gilbert Ave Shooting"

Father, coach bring awareness to dangers of reckless driving

Thumbnail for the video titled "Father, coach bring awareness to dangers of reckless driving"

Mystery Art festival brings excitement to WF

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mystery Art festival brings excitement to WF"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News