Study: 26% admit to not washing hands before cooking!

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The key to the perfect holiday meal lies in the hands of those cooking it, but according to a new survey, a lot of those hands are not clean.

The Water Quality and Health Council says a third of people admit to being afraid of getting food poisoning when eating at someone else’s house for the holidays and often question others’ poor kitchen hygiene.

These fears may be all too real, as the same survey finds 26% of people don’t wash their hands before or after cooking.

Washing hands before and after handling food is absolutely critical in helping prevent foodborne pathogens, such as E. coli and salmonella, from spreading.