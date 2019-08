LOUISIANA (KFDX/KJTL) — A Louisiana teen is going viral for turning his brother’s bus stop into a showstopper.

Every day, Max Tingle steps off the school bus in front of his house, and every day his big brother Noah, aka The Bus Brother, is waiting for him in a different costume.

Rain or shine, Noah is there, dressed as everything from Santa Claus to Chewbacca.

