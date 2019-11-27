(KFDX/KJTL) — As you get ready for Thanksgiving, a dedicated group of people is prepping to play a game where the only way to win is by not hearing a specific Christmas song.



The holidays are approaching and with them the pa-rum-pum-pum-pum of “the little drummer boy challenge.”

Michael Allen Peck, content marketer, Kellogg school of management, Northwestern University, said “the game runs from 12:01 a.m. on Black Friday until midnight on December 23rd. You simply have to make it until midnight of the 23rd without hearing the song ‘the little drummer boy,’ and that includes any parody, any interpretation, even a slight piece of it, if you recognize the song, you are out.”

Reporter: Which version of “the boy” has proven most lethal to players? Peck:”the Bing Crosby, David Bowie version. Year in and year out, that’s number one or number two.

Peck said “It’s mostly tv episodes and movies that take the most people out, but after that, it’s Bing and Bowie, and then a newcomer within the past few years is Pentatonix. Those guys, especially because people seem to like that version they take a lot of people out as well.”

Reporter: Of the myriad of Christmas songs, why this one?

Peck: “It’s played just enough to make it a challenge, and also it’s a song that’s just kind of really weird, I mean, you’re going to tell me that when there’s a baby sleeping they want a kid banging on a drum? So that’s the gift that we’re going to give this child?”

Meteorologist Scott Cook: There is another rule to the game. If someone tries to get you out on purpose by playing the song, they are immediately out and you are not.

Reporter Daniella Hankey: So if I play the song before our newscast on Friday in an effort to get you out, I am out.

Scott: Exactly.