Toddler and trash

DFW (KFDX/KJTL) — Tuesdays and Fridays are special for a four-year-old in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

As Ben Russell shows us, he may just already know what he wants to be when he grows up.

“Every morning he sits on the curb and waits for them. Every Tuesday and Friday.”

Joey Wasserman is being patient. It’s no fun being patient. Not when you’re four. Not when you know what’s coming.

“So Ms. Terri is the one that would take him out and say, ‘hi’ every morning.”

“I would take them and we would wave. And some were scared and some weren’t. And then there was Joseph. And Joseph took it to a whole new level,” said Terri Lunsford, childcare provider.

As in the “has his own uniform” level.” “So that he gets dressed and looks just like them on his daily route, I guess his daily route. Cause Joey’s route is Tuesdays and Fridays,” says Lunsford.



And here they come.

The regular republic services crew who collects trash along little Joey’s street in North Richland Hills.

That’s Damian on the right. His buddy back there with him is Keanu. And twice a week they turn onto this particular street to toss trash. “start waving!” And lift a little boy’s spirits.

Damian is almost always the first to say “hi.” “What’s up Joseph? How y’all doing today?”

“People take things for granted all the time. When you’re bringing up small children, raising small children, you want to teach them that you don’t take things for granted. And there are things in our everyday life that make our lives better. And these guys definitely did that for him,” says Lunsford

“One time for the road. There you go big dawg. Thank you!” “good job!” “Who’s your best buddies?”Joey points at them.

“I hope people see the innocent love that he has for these men. He just loves them,” says Lunsford.

“Bye buddy! Have a good day!” “what can you say?” “thank you!” “and they love him right back.”

Joey doesn’t just dress the part, he always makes sure to toss a couple of plastic bags full of trash into the truck for good measure.