Virtual santas available to chat

(KFDX/KJTL) — If you’re not a fan of waiting in long lines for a picture with Santa, you can now video chat with him.

Talktosanta.com connects you right to the North Pole and Santa face-to-face in the comfort of your own home, by way of your smart devices.

The virtual meet-up with Santa can have family and friends join in with your wide-eyed child, from up to four different locations anywhere around the world.

The Denver-based company employs more than three hundred people to help jolly old Saint Nick.

‘Talk to Santa’ is just one Santa video chat company. ‘Welcome Santa’ is another.

One session costs $29.95 with 10 percent of the proceeds benefiting the Marines’ Toys for Tots Foundation.