Was it fair? Tesla Cybertruck tug-of-war with Ford F-150

You may have seen Ford versus Ferrari, but have you seen Ford versus Tesla? The companies are in a literal tug of war, centering around their pickups.

Tesla’s Elon Musk wanted to show the power of his new Cybertruck, so, he did this.

The CEO unveiled the highly anticipated vehicle dragging a Ford F-150 uphill.

The 16-second clip has been viewed more than 12 million times.

Critics say the demonstration was unfair to Ford. Noting the F-150 model is rear-wheel drive and likely weighs a lot less than the Cybertruck.

A Ford executive replied to musk on twitter that the companies should conduct an “apples to apples” truck test.

Musk replied, “bring it on.”