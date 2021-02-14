ERCOT asking Texans to conserve electricity

DALLAS, Texas (Nexstar) The Electric Reliability Council of Texas is asking residents to conserve electricity amid a winter storm impacting nearly the entire state.

The governing body over the state’s electrical grid is asking residents to conserve from Sunday through Tuesday as Texas is experiencing record-breaking demand.

“While Oncor’s transmission and distribution system is prepared to handle the increased load, requests for conservation are a case of supply and demand – when there may not be enough power generation to meet the high demand for electricity. Therefore, we are echoing ERCOT’s request for conservation and asking all of our customers to please take steps to reduce their energy use today through Tuesday, ONCOR’s Director of Communications, Connie Piloto said in a statement Sunday. “We recognize the challenge of conserving energy during this extremely cold weather, but even a few small changes can help make a difference – such as turning down the thermostat a couple degrees, keeping lights off in empty rooms, and unplugging unused appliances around your home.”

Here are some tips from ONCOR on how to conserve electricity: