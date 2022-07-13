AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Electric Reliability Council of Texas is once again asking residents and businesses to conserve power today.

Between 2 to 8 p.m. today, ERCOT is asking Texans and businesses to voluntarily conserve electricity.

No system-wide outages are expected, according to an ERCOT news release.

Today’s conditions are expected to be similar to those experienced Monday.

On Monday, Texans and businesses responded by voluntarily conserving electricity and helping ERCOT successfully meet record power demand by reducing their energy use by 500 MWs.

Today, the factors driving the need for this conservation are:

A record-high electric demand. The heat wave that has settled on Texas and much of the central United States is driving increased electric use.

Low wind. Wind generation is currently generating less than what is historically generated in this time period.

Forced thermal outages. The number of forced outages in thermal generation exceeds ERCOT forecasts.

Developing cloud cover in West Texas has reduced the amount of solar generation.

ERCOT encourages all electric customers to visit the Public Utility Commission’s (PUC) Power to Save or their electric provider’s websites to get important conservation tips.