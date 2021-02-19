ERCOT expects to come out of ’emergency conditions’ Friday, update at 10:30 a.m.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After this week’s icy and snowy storms forced the organization that manages Texas’ power grid to take millions offline, it says it expects to come out of “emergency conditions” Friday morning.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas said Thursday it had ended all controlled outages across the state. It also said it did not need to put any outages in place overnight to balance the power supply and electric demand. It said “only a few generating units tripped” during that time.

ERCOT President and CEO Bill Magness and Senior Director of System Operations Dan Woodfin will provide an update on the grid management at 10:30 a.m. CT, which will be streamed in this story and on our Facebook page.

As of 9 a.m., more than 192,000 Texans remain without power. ERCOT says none of those are because of its energy mandates for local utility companies. Companies instead are working to fix issues stemming from the storm, whether damage to lines or manually restoring power to areas taken offline to meet ERCOT’s emergency energy needs.

ERCOT says as of 7:30 a.m., about 34,000 MW of generation is on forced outage because of the storms. Nearly 20,000 MW of that is thermal generation, while the rest is wind and solar. ERCOT defines a forced outage on its website as, “An outage initiated manually or by protective relay in response to an observation by personnel or the system operator that the condition of equipment could lead to an event or potential event that poses a threat to people, equipment or public safety.”