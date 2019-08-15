ERCOT issues conservation notice urging all Texans to conserve electricity

DALLAS (KFDX/KJTL) – Thursday, The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the governing body that oversees the electric grid in Texas, is urging all Texans to limit and reduce their electric use where possible during the peak electric demand hours of 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Citing high statewide temperatures, ERCOT has determined that energy conservation is needed in response to increased demand above current electricity supply.

“Oncor is echoing ERCOT’s call for conservation and asking all of our customers to help conserve electricity for the next several hours,” Oncor Director of Communications Connie Piloto said. “While Oncor’s transmission and distribution infrastructure is prepared to handle the increased load, there may not be enough current supply of generation to meet the current demand for electricity. We ask that Texans continue to work together to reduce their electric usage so we can help maintain the safety and reliability of our electric grid.” Oncor Director of Communications Connie Piloto

Customers can help by taking the following ERCOT conservation steps:

Set thermostats 2 to 3 degrees higher, from 3 to 7 p.m.; set programmable thermostats to higher temperatures when no one is home.





If home, use fans to feel 4 to 6 degrees cooler.





Set pool pumps to run early morning or overnight; shut off from 4 to 6 p.m.





Turn off and unplug non-essential lights and appliances.





Avoid using large appliances (i.e. ovens, washing machines, etc.) especially during peak demand hours.





Businesses should minimize the use of electric lighting and electricity-consuming equipment as much as possible.





Large customers of electricity should consider shutting down or reducing non-essential production processes.

Oncor will notify customers once ERCOT has lifted the conservation alert.

For more information on energy conservation tips, please visit thewire.oncor.com.