AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott met with leadership from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas and Public Utility Commission of Texas on Tuesday to talk about the implementation of grid reforms to ensure reliability and stability.

Abbott also received a briefing on the Seasonal Assessment of Resource Adequacy to make sure Texas’s electric grid continues meeting demand.

ERCOT interim President and CEO Brad Jones and incoming ERCOT CEO Pablo Vegas, who will assume the role of CEO on Oct. 1, met with Abbott along with PUC Chairman Peter Lake.

The governor was briefed on the electric grid’s position, which ERCOT leaders say is strong right now, heading into the fall season. They also talked about ways that reforms put in place by the State of Texas to try to make the grid stronger, more reliable, and more resilient.

ERCOT has an updated planned outage scheduling process, which helps ensure that Texas’ generational fleet has time to conduct maintenance.

“The State of Texas continues to monitor the reliability of our electric grid, and I thank ERCOT and PUC for their hard work to implement bipartisan reforms we passed last year and for their proactive leadership to ensure our grid is stronger than ever before,” said Governor Abbott. “The beginning of this fall season also marks a new season for ERCOT as we welcome its new CEO, Pablo Vegas. Pablo will be joining ERCOT with an exceptional background in the energy industry, and I look forward to working with him as we continue to build upon the exemplary job that Brad Jones has done as Interim CEO.”

Jones said ERCOT has sufficient resources to meet demand for power headed into the fall. “As our record-setting summer winds down, now is no time to rest. We will continue to ensure the grid is reliable using all the tools we have, including closely managing outages generators need to take for maintenance,” he said.