Escaped inmate allegedly found hiding in Altus home

37-year-old Christina Renee Palmer was arrested and taken to the Jackson Co. Jail after reportedly escaping the custody of the Oklahoma Dept. of Corrections.

According to a news release by Altus police, she was found hiding in a home in the 400 block of North Spurgeon St. Monday afternoon.

Police said she was serving a 6-year sentence when she “walked away” from the Oklahoma City Community Corrections Center.

According to police, Palmer has multiple felony convictions in Pittsburg and Jackson Counties.

At this time it’s unclear if anyone else was involved in her escape or helped her attempt to hide from law enforcement.