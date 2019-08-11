Escaped Tennessee inmate found after four-day manhunt

(NBC News) — An escaped convict suspected of killing a Tennessee corrections employee was brought into custody Sunday after a four-day manhunt.

Curtis Ray Watson, 44, who is serving a 15-year prison sentence for aggravated kidnapping, went missing Wednesday from his work detail at the West Tennessee State Penitentiary in Henning. The Tennessee Department of Corrections tweeted Sunday morning that Watson was found and captured.

His arrest comes just hours after authorities released a home surveillance video from a Henning resident who believed Watson was on their property. The Department of Corrections tweeted photos from the video of Watson wearing camouflage-patterned overalls and a hat.

“He has changed his clothing as can be seen in the photos provided by a resident who notified authorities that they’d spotted him on their property,” the department said at the time. “Residents in the area should be ALERT and VIGILANT.”

Watson went missing after a prison administrator named Debra Johnson, 64, was discovered dead Wednesday at her on-site residence at around 11:30 a.m., officials said.

