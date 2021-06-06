Eunice police investigate early morning deadly shooting, 14-year-old suspect being sought

EUNICE, La. (KLFY) — A 14-year-old male is being sought in Eunice following a shooting early Sunday on South Second Street where a graduation party was being held, police said.

It happened around 12:30 a.m.

Two victims, both men, were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

A 32-year-old male, shot once in the torso, was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

A second victim, a 30-year-old male, was shot 3 times, once in each hand and once in the leg, police said.

Police said the juvenile suspect had been reported as a missing/runaway since March 30 of this year and is known by police to associate with local gang members and drug dealers, however this shooting is not believed to be gang related or drug related.

Additionally, neither of the victims are known to be involved in such activities, police said.