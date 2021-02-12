Evergreen Healthcare Center celebrates milestone after all residents receive COVID-19 vaccine

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — After months of waiting, Evergreen Healthcare Center is celebrating a milestone after having vaccinated 100 percent of its residents.

Administrators at Evergreen Healthcare Center credit their partnership with Walgreens for having been able to vaccinate all of their residents, along with most of their staff.

Residents like Betty Patrick are breathing a sigh of relief.

“I didn’t have any side effects if they ask and the only thing I can say was like I said was sore for about 3 days but it wasn’t red or inflamed,” Patrick said.

After receiving both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine through Evergreen’s partnership with Walgreens, Patrick said she is looking forward to seeing family and friends again.

“I feel great about it. Anything they have to help us to prevent us to giving anything to our families who come to visit,” Patrick said.

Music to the ears of administrator Machaela Witt who said having all 35 of her residents vaccinated surpasses their original goal of 90 percent resident, 80 percent staff vaccinations.

“I’m so proud to be the administrator here and say that our staff and resident have stepped up to the ability they did to where we have 100 percent of residents and over 80 percent of staff who have received the vaccine,” Witt said.

A milestone that couldn’t have been reached without everyone doing their part.

“The thought that Walgreens clinic was able to provide these vaccination clinics for us and you know my staff stepped up, and my residents stepped up, and they were willing to take a stand against the pandemic to get vaccinated, it’s just an amazing feeling,” Witt said.

Walgreens has already scheduled their third vaccination clinic for residents and staff at Evergreen Healthcare Center.