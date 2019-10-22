Excessive Force: Officer Resigns After Throwing 11-Year-Old To The Ground

News
Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KOB) — A veteran Farmington, New Mexico police officer is out of a job following accusations he used excessive force on a middle school student with special needs.

Lapel video from the August 27th incident shows Officer Zachary Christensen roughing up an 11-year-old girl at Mesa View Middle School.

It’s an incident that sent shockwaves through the Farmington police force.

“That’s not our standards. That’s not who we are,” said Farmington Police Chief Steven Hebbe.

Officer Christensen spent the past four years assigned to Mesa View as a school resource officer.

The incident in question involved a sixth-grade student who was in trouble for behavioral issues.

On the day of the incident, school administrators can be seen on the lapel video following the girl around campus as she waits for her mom to pick her up from school.

“This morning, she went straight to the cafeteria. She took more milks that she was supposed to. She threw a milk on the ground,” Officer Christensen says in the lapel camera footage.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2BvVQZU

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Wichita Falls Community Foundation celebrates 20 years of service

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichita Falls Community Foundation celebrates 20 years of service"

Flu Shots and PCP's

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flu Shots and PCP's"

Officials hope to keep school buses "the safest form of student transportation"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officials hope to keep school buses "the safest form of student transportation""

Vernon City Commission meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vernon City Commission meeting"

Yoga enthusiasts stretch their way to a cure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Yoga enthusiasts stretch their way to a cure"

Best Buy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Best Buy"

Longtime philanthropist Kay Dillard passes away

Thumbnail for the video titled "Longtime philanthropist Kay Dillard passes away"

Homeless man arrested after allegedly assaulting children with gun

Thumbnail for the video titled "Homeless man arrested after allegedly assaulting children with gun"

Excessive Force: Officer Resigns After Throwing 11-Year-Old To The Ground

Thumbnail for the video titled "Excessive Force: Officer Resigns After Throwing 11-Year-Old To The Ground"

Bizarre Escape: Man Steals Ambulance After Escaping Dog Cage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bizarre Escape: Man Steals Ambulance After Escaping Dog Cage"

"They could be planning my funeral" - Lyft driver describes shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled ""They could be planning my funeral" - Lyft driver describes shooting"

KFDX 3 News at 10:00 p.m.

Thumbnail for the video titled "KFDX 3 News at 10:00 p.m."