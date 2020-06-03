Explosion at Snyder gas plant

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials in Snyder are investigating an explosion at the Snyder gas plant on Tuesday night.

Around 8:00 p.m. Tuesday night the Snyder Volunteer Fire Department said they were responding to an explosion at the Kinder Morgan gas plant. The Emergency Management office said that a “flare burped sending liquid into the flare.”

Safety systems implemented functioned as they were supposed to, shutting down the plant and allowing employees to go home and return when the plant was brought back online.

