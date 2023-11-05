WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls firefighter are investigating an explosion Sunday evening.

According to WFFD fire investigator, Eddie Mawson, around 8:30 p.m. on November 5, 2023, the fire department responded to an explosion in the 1600 block of Christine Road.

Mawson said the occupant told fire officials she was home alone when she smelled gas, opened some windows. He said she came home sometime later and did not smell the gas odor and flipped on a light switch, causing the explosion.

Neighbors reported the explosion sounded like a plane crash or like a transformer blew up. Mawson said the home appears to be a total loss.

Mawson said the cause of the explosion is still under investigation but appears to have been caused by a gas leak. The occupant of the home at the time was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. No other injuries were reported at the time of the explosion.

Mawson Anytime you suspect a gas leak to leave immediately and call the fire department.