Extended cancellations for United Airlines

(KFDX/KJTL) — United Airlines has extended its cancellations of boeing 737 max flights, another several weeks due to the grounding of the aircraft.

The carrier previously had canceled flights on those planes through Nov. 3.

This move will extend that until Dec. 19, with more than 90 daily flights affected.

United says this makes it easier to move affected passengers onto different flights.

Boeing promises a software fix for its 737 max by early September.

From there, the company hopes to get federal aviation administration approval in October.

737 max planes have been grounded since March after an automatic safety feature was linked to fatal crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia.

Two other US carriers – Southwest and American – have each had to cancel more than 100 daily flights.