Extended cancellations for United Airlines

News
Posted: / Updated:

(KFDX/KJTL) — United Airlines has extended its cancellations of boeing 737 max flights, another several weeks due to the grounding of the aircraft.

The carrier previously had canceled flights on those planes through Nov. 3.

This move will extend that until Dec. 19, with more than 90 daily flights affected.

United says this makes it easier to move affected passengers onto different flights.

Boeing promises a software fix for its 737 max by early September.

From there, the company hopes to get federal aviation administration approval in October.

737 max planes have been grounded since March after an automatic safety feature was linked to fatal crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia.

Two other US carriers – Southwest and American – have each had to cancel more than 100 daily flights.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

old car seat deal

Thumbnail for the video titled "old car seat deal"

United airlines cancellations

Thumbnail for the video titled "United airlines cancellations"

Dallas officer dies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dallas officer dies"

133 lbs of marijuana

Thumbnail for the video titled "133 lbs of marijuana"

Real ID

Thumbnail for the video titled "Real ID"

ATM 50 anniversary

Thumbnail for the video titled "ATM 50 anniversary"

Ford recalls

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ford recalls"

Give bock beer sales to be donated to food bank

Thumbnail for the video titled "Give bock beer sales to be donated to food bank"

Birthdays & Anniversary 9-2-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversary 9-2-19"

India Carter college health

Thumbnail for the video titled "India Carter college health"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News