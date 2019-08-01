ExxonMobil Baytown fire contained

BAYTOWN (KFDX/KJTL) — An explosion and fire that erupted at the ExxonMobil facility in Baytown has been contained.

A local judge said air monitoring will continue until the fire is fully extinguished.

Officials said 66 people have gone to the Houston area safety council, and some of them have received off-site care after suffering non- life-threatening injuries that are all minor in nature.

Exxon has accounted for all of its staff and employees.

A shelter in place was also lifted for the city of Baytown.