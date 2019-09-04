Facebook may soon stop showing likes on posts

(KFDX/KJTL) — Facebook may soon stop showing the likes on posts.

The social media giant is considering a test to hide “likes” from news feed posts in an attempt to curb the obsession with getting likes on pictures.

If implemented, Facebook will hide the number of likes on a post from other users.

Instead, users will see a note that the post was liked by “a friend”, but not the exact amount of likes.

The user who created the post can see a list of people and their reactions, but a number won’t be displayed.

Facebook already tested a similar move on Instagram in August, and said the tests were successful.

