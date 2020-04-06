1  of  2
Fake coronavirus testing sites offer swabs for cash

News
(WAVE/NBC News) Fake coronavirus screening services have been popping up across Louisville, Kentucky over the last few days.

Some representatives say they’re offering health screenings that return results in 24 hours, but they’re doing mouth swabs, which can’t test for the coronavirus.

“If their insurance wasn’t on the list, they said they had clip board and if it wasn’t on the list they would charge then $240,” community activist Tara Bassett says.

One was set up at Sojourn Church Midtown.

Sojourn Church Director of Communications Jack Brannen said no staff or volunteers from Sojourn participated in the testing. He said church leaders were contact by an organization offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing and they wanted to use the church’s parking lot. The church “performed an initial screening and researching the organization” and after the organization told them they were in communication with Louisville Metro government, they agreed to let them use the parking lot from Monday until Wednesday.

After some concerns, the church asked the group, BCK Marketing, not to return to their parking lot on Wednesday.

Read more: https://bit.ly/3dUUzOf

