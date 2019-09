WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Downtown Farmers Market will be the place to be this weekend!

The Fall wine fest starts at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28.

They will have live jazz music, up to 10 local wineries, and get this, free samples!

Wine time will be at the market on Ohio until 1 p.m.