Falls Town Flyers team earns several league awards

News
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The folks on the Falls Town Flyers team fought for honors in their first season in the US Arena Pro Soccer League.

Out of the six awards, Falls Town Flyers took home the awards for Franchise of the Year, Community Relations Award and the Media Relations Award.

“This season was something that we all looked forward to from the time we all heard about it, Flyers player and US Arena Pro Soccer League Sportsman of the Year Josh Peloquin said. “To receive this award is so humbling because it’s a reflection on how I choose to portray what kind of player I am. Sportsmanship goes a long way—how you are off the field is just as important as how you are on it.”

The FC Amarillo Bombers received the Best Fan Base, and the West Texas Rumbleweeds won Best Game Day Operations and Executive of the Year.

The Falls Town Flyers season ended on __, and for more information on the team or on the USAPSL, click here.

