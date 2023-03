WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An event happening this weekend is the 2023 FallsCon Tabletop Gaming Convention. The 6th annual convention runs through Sunday at the Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall.

People from Texoma are invited to come out to enjoy gaming, a costume contest, arcade games, vendors and more.

This year, the organizers were able to give scholarships to two MSU students.

They said holding the event every year shows that people in the area have a hunger for it, and want to play games.