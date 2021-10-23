Family, friends pay tribute to cinematographer killed on ‘Rust’ movie set

(KTLA) — Family and friends gathered in Hollywood Saturday to pay their respects to cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, who was killed Thursday following a shooting incident on the set of the Alec Baldwin film “Rust” in New Mexico.

A chapter of the International Cinematographers Guild is raising funds in memory of Hutchins, who is one of the guild’s members. The ICG Local 600, based in Hollywood, launched a GoFundMe page for Hutchins on Friday afternoon.

“Local 600 mourns the passing of Halyna Hutchins, a Director of Photography who died from injuries sustained on the set of ‘Rust’ in New Mexico, on Thursday, October 21,” a statement on the page said.

“Halyna is survived by her husband, Matthew, and her 9-year-old son,” it continued. “In memory of Halyna, Local 600 has set up this GoFundMe page to help raise funds for her family at this difficult time. We encourage you to donate if you can.”

As of Saturday morning, the campaign has raised over $81,600.

Additionally, a candlelight vigil has been scheduled to take place in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Saturday evening, as seen on the Instagram Story of fellow ICG Local 600 member Lane Luper.

On Thursday, authorities responded to an incident at the Bonanza Creek Ranch set of “Rust” around 1:50 p.m. local time.

Upon further investigation, the sheriff’s department learned that Hutchins and director Joel Souza, 48, were “shot when a prop firearm was discharged” by Baldwin, 63.

An assistant director had unwittingly handed Baldwin a loaded weapon and told him it was safe to use in the moments before the actor fatally shot the director of photography, according to court records released Friday.

According to a search warrant filed in a Santa Fe court, the assistant director announced the weapon was a “cold gun.” However, the gun had been loaded with live rounds, according to court records. When Baldwin pulled the trigger on the set, he struck cinematographer Hutchins, as well as Souza.

Hutchins was airlifted to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where she died from her injuries, according to the sheriff’s department. Souza was also taken to a hospital for treatment.

Director of photography Halyna Hutchins, third from left, is pictured on the set of the film “Archenemy” on January 10, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Jack Caswell via AP)

Baldwin described the killing as a “tragic accident” in a statement released Friday.

“There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation,” Baldwin wrote on Twitter. “My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”

So far, no charges have been filed. The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Just days before the incident, Baldwin expressed his support for a potential IATSE strike to improve working conditions for crew members. In a video shared on his Instagram on Tuesday, Baldwin said, “I want to say to the people in IATSE, do what you need to do.”