Family, friends remember beloved Joe Tom White with celebration of life

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/ KTJL)– Two hours isn’t enough time to honor 80 years of life.

“We are graduates of the Joe Tom White school of broadcasting, I think we’re really all graduates of the Joe Tom White school of life,” longtime broadcast colleague Mike Campbell said.

Joe Tom White remembered during a celebration of life. There, friends and family shared stories and jokes of the man filling Texoma airwaves with his unmistakable voice and wit for around 60 years.

“I mean I can remember, we were at the gun show and he’s telling me to go play in the street cause I was annoying him, turns back around and gives me 20 bucks to go get a BB gun so I really don’t know what to think about that,” White’s grandson Doug Wilson said.

“He wanted Larry to pass along to me that I had made a bald, fat man very happy,” KFDX news anchor and friend Darrell Franklin said.

“Joe Tom would want you all to appreciate all of the plenty of free parking out there today,” White’s friend Mike Yandell said.

Though there were many laughs, there were also tears.

White’s late wife Judy, who died seven years ago, was also remembered.

“He said to me, Preacher it’s so lonely without Judy here,” Texoma Country Morning co-host and friend Mike Rucker said. “He’s up there with your mama now y’all.”

Loved ones said Joe Tom never talked about Joe Tom, he put others first.

“He was always talking about somebody, whether it be his family, whether it be Mike Campbell, the Preacher, it was never about Joe Tom,” friend Butch Shoop said. “I mean who in here’s heard him talk about Joe Tom.”

“I think today was the perfect time for us to talk about him and give him the recognition we all think that he deserved,” White’s grandson Seth Lyons.

Mike Campbell, painting a picture of how he imagines Joe Tom right now.

“Hey ho, good mornin’ everyone, we’re coming to you live and direct from the pearly gates, not a talkin’ picture on your electric radio, there are streets of gold on every corner just like they said there would be and there’s one here just for you, so don’t forget, heaven: Don’t ya dare miss it,” Campbell said.

The family said they hope people will remember Joe Tom as someone who put his faith, family, and friends first.

They request memorials be made in his honor to Hospice of Wichita Falls.