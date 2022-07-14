LUBBOCK, Texas — Family members of 18-year-old Laci Stone, who was killed in a deadly March 15 crash, responded after the National Transportation Safety Board released new details on Thursday.

Her parents, Haydan and Chelsi Stone, said “It doesn’t make things easier but at least we know more of the truth with what happened.”

The new report from the NTSB said the 13-year-old was not the driver of the pickup truck, as originally reported. DNA testing results confirmed that Henrich Siemens, 38, was the driver. The official statement also said, “NTSB postcrash toxicological testing revealed the presence of methamphetamine in the pickup truck driver’s blood.”

“The bottom line is someone made mistakes that resulted in the loss of several lives including our Laci,” Haydan and Chelsi Stone said in a statement to Texoma’s Homepage’s sister station EverythingLubbock.com.

See their full statement below.