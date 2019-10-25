Family of ‘Lizzie McGuire’ to join Hilary Duff in reboot series

Jake Thomas, Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine and Hilary Duff in season one of “Lizzie McGuire”Everett Collection

(NBC News/TODAY) — The entire original family in the cast of “Lizzie McGuire” will be back in the recently announced reboot of the popular early 2000s Disney Channel sitcom.

Disney announced Thursday Jake Thomas, 29, Hallie Todd, 57, and Robert Carradine, 65, will all return to the House of Mouse to play their original characters from the hit show.

Hilary Duff already announced she would be reprising her role as a titular character earlier this year.

Disney+ posted on Instagram Thursday a photo of the onscreen family at what appeared to be a read through at the Ren-Mar Studios in Los Angeles.

Thomas will return to play Lizzie McGuire’s younger brother, while Todd and Carradine will play her mother and father, respectively.

“Just like there is no Lizzie McGuire without Hilary Duff, there is no McGuire family without Hallie, Robert, and Jake,” Gary Marsh, the president and chief creative officer of Disney Channels Worldwide said in a statement. “The original series holds a special place in the hearts of so many, and we can’t wait to introduce fans, both old and new, to an older, wiser, yet still perfectly imperfect Lizzie.”

The release offered more insight into the plot of the reboot. Lizzie will be working as an assistant to a “fancy New York City decorator” and living in a “picturesque Brooklyn apartment” on the cusp of her 30th birthday. She’ll have a “dream guy” and her “dream job” but “things aren’t always as they seem,” according to the release.

Her family and friends will help her navigate the “ups and downs of adulthood” in the series, and the release confirmed Lizzie’s animated alter-ego from the original will also be featured.

Todd posted a photo of her glasses and studio ID badge on Thursday.

“@Hilaryduff and I are going bra shopping. Who wants to come? (Not you, @jakethomas @robertcarradine.)”

The tweet references a fan favorite episode where Lizzie and her then-best friend Miranda hatch a plan to get Todd’s character, Lizzie’s mom, to take them bra shopping.

No word yet if Lizzie’s best friends Miranda and Gordo — played by Lalaine Vergara-Paras and Adam Lamberg — will make an appearance in the show.