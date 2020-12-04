Famous 6666 Ranch now up for sale according to Lubbock-based listing

LUBBOCK, Texas — The famed 6666 Ranch in Texas went up for sale this week according to a Lubbock-based land brokerage and appraisal firm. Chas S. Middleton and Son listed the iconic West Texas property for sale at a price of $192,202,200.

Chas S Middleton and Son (CSM) said, “Few, if any ranches in the United States can match the history, grandeur, and prestige of the 6666’s Ranch, which was founded in 1870.”

“And Now, due to the passing of Anne Burnett Marion, for the first time ever, the historic 6666’s Ranch at Guthrie, Texas is offered for sale,” CSM said.

CSM said the ranch covers almost 225 square miles of land. The ranch is roughly 20 miles long and 12 miles wide.

“Legend has it that the history of the ranch began with a poker game and a winning hand of four sixes,” CSM said. We’ll leave it up to CSM at THIS LINK to tell how much of that story is true and how much is a tall Texas tale.

The link includes a lot of history and many images.

The legendary 6666 Ranch (pronounced four-sixes ranch) is more than 90 miles east of Lubbock.