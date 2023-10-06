WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Some of the finest artwork in the country will be on display for a month at Midwestern State University after today.

Friday evening on October 6, 2023, at 6 p.m., an opening reception for Los Angeles artist Daisuke Okamoto will kick off the exhibition.

Raised in Tokyo, Japan, Okamoto represents the idea of hybridity in both identity and transformation. Okamoto began to draw with his father as a young boy and realized he had a passion for the arts.

Okamoto said his father is a big influence on him; although he’s not an artist, Okamoto said he’s good at making something. Okamoto employs repetitive line drawing in ink, which can take years to create a single drawing.

Okamoto recently collaborated with Microsoft for a mural project with their Surface Pro 8. He has also done collaborative projects with television station PBS KCET in Southern California.

Okamoto’s murals are in Los Angeles, Dallas, and Berlin. You can view Okamoto’s work at The Juanita Harvey Art Gallery located at MSU until November 3, 2023.

You can check out Okamoto’s website to see his work if you can’t make the exhibition. https://okainaimage.com/portfolio-2/