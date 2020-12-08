Fans mark 40th anniversary of John Lennon’s death

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Beatles fans around the world are expected to pay tribute to John Lennon on the 40th anniversary of his death Tuesday.
The rock star and former Beatle was shot to death outside his New York City apartment building by an apparently deranged fan on Dec. 8, 1980.
Lennon was a founding member of The Beatles and went on to have solo success with hits like “Imagine” and “(Just Like) Starting Over”.
The man who killed Lennon, Mark David Chapman, is still behind bars. He lost his 11th bid for parole earlier this year.