WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) A free 5K will end with a bang on July 6.

The Fans of Freedom 5K is being put on by the Veterans’ Reintegration and Relaxation Center, a local Veteran’s nonprofit in start up phase.

Unlike most 5Ks that start in the morning this one is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Sikes Lake.

The evening will have live music from Ben Atkins, Clint Vines, and Fight the Good Fight, food vendors from around town, a silent auction, and a 9pm firework display at the end of the 5K.

And for $15 you can pre-order a tshirt with the money going toward the center.

For more information on the tshirt you can call (940) 228-6101.