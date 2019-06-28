Fans of Freedom 5K

News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) A free 5K will end with a bang on July 6.

The Fans of Freedom 5K is being put on by the Veterans’ Reintegration and Relaxation Center, a local Veteran’s nonprofit in start up phase.

Unlike most 5Ks that start in the morning this one is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Sikes Lake.

The evening will have live music from Ben Atkins, Clint Vines, and Fight the Good Fight, food vendors from around town, a silent auction, and a 9pm firework display at the end of the 5K.

And for $15 you can pre-order a tshirt with the money going toward the center.

For more information on the tshirt you can call (940) 228-6101.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Word Twister
First 103 Degree Day Contest
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday's Child

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News