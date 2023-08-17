WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The tomatoes, cilantro, onions, and jalapeños are ready for this year’s salsa day showdown at the Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association this weekend.

All salsa lovers are invited to attend the salsa showdown at the corner of 8th and Austin and vote for your favorite flavors. The day will also include live music from local musician Jason Montgomery, food trucks, and several giveaways.

Once you have voted, you can purchase salsas from the vendors or shop for ingredients for your own fresh salsas at local farmers’ tables. The Farmers Market Association is partnering with Texoma’s Community Credit Union to host the festivities this Saturday from 7:30 a.m. until 1 that afternoon. The competition starts at 9 and the winners will be announced at 12:15.