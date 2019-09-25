Farmers rescue missing grandma

NORTH DAKOTA (NBC NEWS) — A North Dakota farmer says a “gut feeling” led to the rescue of an elderly woman missing for several days.

On Tuesday, the North Dakota Department of Emergency Services issued a Silver Alert for 87-year-old Clara Braun of Buffalo, South Dakota. She had last been seen on Monday morning, driving north near Shadehill, South Dakota.

Then someone spotted Braun south of Mott, North Dakota. Law enforcement and volunteers searched by car, foot and even from the air, but they couldn’t find Braun.

Then, Brent Roth had that “feeling” he couldn’t shake.

Roth’s wife reached out to Braun’s family to see if they could help. They responded by texting a map showing the last spot she’d been seen.

“I looked at the map and knew exactly where it was. I know what’s south of there. It’s nothing. Nobody lives down there. The roads are terrible. I said to Bennie, ‘Let’s go drive over there and check it out.’ We took off and got over there and turned down section line and saw car tracks,” Roth recalls.

