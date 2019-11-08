Fatal truck explosion near Denton

DENTON CO. (KFDX/KJT) — A crash involving a flatbed truck carrying butane tanks near Denton has killed at least two people and injured three others Friday.

The big rig’s cab was consumed by flames with only twisted, burned metal shell remaining.

A sedan involved in the crash was decimated by the fire with the rubber from the tires completely burned away.

More than a dozen tanks were seen strewn about the roadway

Firefighters spent several minutes spraying one of the tanks down.

Investigators are looking into what may have caused the crash.

The crash is expected to leave interstate 35-west shut down in both directions for several hours.