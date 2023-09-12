WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man has been arrested after a two-car wreck at McNiel and Kell on Monday, September 11, 2023, after police determined he was intoxicated and had three of his children in the car.

Matthew Stockton is charged with DWI with child passengers and child endangerment.

When police arrived at the scene Monday evening they said Stockton was getting out of his vehicle and was very unsteady on his feet.

They said when questioned, his speech was slurred and there was a strong odor of alcohol on his breath.

They found three of his children under age 15 in his vehicle, and officials said that Stockton said he was “messed up” and “had relapsed.”

He was taken to the hospital to be checked and voluntarily submitted blood which officers say showed him to be legally intoxicated.

Stockton has a prior conviction for DWI and prior arrests for drugs, public intoxication and family violence.