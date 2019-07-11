Father drowns saving daughter from rip-current

News

by: Cristina Mendez

Posted: / Updated:

UPPER CAPTIVA, Fla.  (WBBH) A father died saving his daughter from a rip current off Florida’s Upper Captiva Island Tuesday.

The man has been identified as Thomas Zakrewski, 46. He was part of a family of six on a sandbar in the water off Upper Captiva, Assistant Chief Craig Dennison with Upper Captiva Fire said.

Zakrewski was swimming in the water with his 8-year-old daughter when they started struggling in a rip current.

The mother immediately jumped into the water, and Zakrewski managed to pass the child to her before getting swept farther out to sea in the rip current, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Read more here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Word Twister
First 103 Degree Day Contest
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday's Child

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News