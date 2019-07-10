Father of 2-year-old charged in child endangerment case

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL)—

The father of a 2-year-old boy has now been charged in a case of child endangerment in which the boy’s mother was charged in February.

Miller Lee Williams, 45, is jailed on bonds of more than $27,000.

Child Protective Services officials began an investigation of possible drug use by the parents of the boy and learned his mother, Keisha Williams, had taken him to a doctor because she believed bugs were coming out of the boy’s skin.

The investigator reported this is a common symptom of meth abuse in which people hallucinate and complain of bugs crawling under their skin.

The investigator questioned Keisha Williams and said she denied using meth but agreed to a drug screening which showed positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine.

Results showed the father tested postive also, as did the boy.