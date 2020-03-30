Breaking News
Wichita Co. confirms two new COVID-19 cases, total now 28
1  of  24
Closings & Delays
2020 Red River Wine and Beer Festival 2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials Arts Council Offices, Kemp Center for the Arts & The Forum Boots and Heels for Hot Meals CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets Cowboy True El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Red Door Senior Center Region 9 Adult Education and Literacy Southside Youth Senter Tadpole Children's Academy THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner The Museum of North Texas History Ulta Beauty Urban Air Wichita County Sheriff's Office Citizen's Alumni Association Wichita Falls Elk Lodge

WATCH: ‘Favorite birthday ever!’ Man surprises wife with huge virtual party, song for birthday

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

MEDINA, Ohio (WJW) — An Ohio man didn’t let the stay-at-home order keep him from giving his wife “her favorite birthday ever” last week.

Blaise Rosser said Lisa’s birthday was Friday. He couldn’t go to the store to buy her a gift, because their son has asthma and is considered “at risk.”

So Blaise organized a surprise video conference call with family and friends instead.

“She had no idea that this was going on and I walked her into my new home office and sat her in front of the screen and we all sang her ‘Happy Birthday,'” Rosser said. “She said that this is her favorite birthday ever.”

Watch the video above for the surprise.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News