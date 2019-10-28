FBI joins search for 14-year-old Virginia girl believed abducted from her home

VIRGINIA (NBC News) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation has joined in the search for a 14-year-old girl believed to have been abducted from her home in Virginia.

An Amber Alert was issued for Isabel Shae Hicks, who vanished at about 1 a.m. Monday from her residence in Bumpass, around 42 miles northwest of Richmond. The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post on Friday that they believe she may have been abducted by 33-year-old Bruce William Lynch, also of Bumpass.

A felony abduction warrant has been issued for Lynch and the pair may have left Virginia, the department said.

Detective Chuck Love told NBC News that Isabel was last seen by her sister in their shared bedroom. When the sister woke up later in the morning and noticed Isabel was gone, she told her parents who then contacted the police.

Lynch had “recent suicidal ideations” and may be in possession of a handgun, the sheriff’s office said. He should be considered armed and dangerous. Detective Love said camping gear was reported missing from Lynch’s home.

The FBI Richmond Division is assisting in the search for Isabel and said she is considered an “endangered missing juvenile.” The agency said in a missing person’s poster that anyone who sees the teen or Lynch should call law enforcement immediately and not approach them.

The suspect is believed to be traveling with Isabel in a silver-blue 2003 Matrix Toyota with a Virginia license plate.

“Information received appears they may be traveling out of state and staying in areas where they could camp,” the sheriff’s office said.

Love told NBC News that the sheriff’s office has been flooded with tips from outside of Louisa County but so far Isabel and Lynch have not been spotted.

The family of Isabel joined authorities Thursday for a press conference and begged for the teen’s safe return.

“We miss you very much and we want you to come home,” her brother, Blake Saylor, said. “I love you forever. … I just need my best friend back.”



(NBC News) — Virginia authorities have issued an AMBER Alert for a missing endangered teenage girl believed to be with a 33-year-old man.

Officials say Isabel Shae Hicks, 14, is believed to be in extreme danger.

The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office believes she is with 33-year-old Bruce Lynch of Bumpass, Virginia, in a silver-blue Toyota Matrix, with Virginia license plate tag VEM-9071. Authorities say Lynch is a known acquaintance of Hicks’ family.

Deputies advise the public to look out for the make and model of the car, because they believe the tags have been switched.

They also say the right rear door handle is missing. Citizens should look for tarps inside the car, because it is believed Lynch recently bought some.

A felony abduction warrant has been obtained for Lynch.

Authorities believe they may even be camping out in the woods.

