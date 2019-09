FILE – This Aug. 2, 2018, file photo shows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration building behind FDA logos at a bus stop on the agency’s campus in Silver Spring, Md. The FDA has approved the first generic copies of a popular, pricey pill for nerve pain. The agency on Monday, July 22, 2019, said it approved nine generic versions of Pfizer Inc.’s Lyrica. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

(CNN)— The food and drug administration is warning pet owners to throw away any performance dog frozen raw pet food.



A sample of the pet food tested positive for salmonella and listeria, which are dangerous for both pets and their owners.

The FDA advises anyone with performance dog products purchased after July 22 to throw it away.



According to the FDA, The performance dog raw pet food has lot code 072219 and was sold in two-pound frozen pouches.

