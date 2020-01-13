FDA recalls heartburn and blood pressure medicines

WASHINGTON (KFDX/KJTL) — The FDA is recalling some heartburn and blood pressure medicines that may present a cancer risk.

Denton Pharma Inc. is recalling antacid medications containing what may be a carcinogenic ingredient NDMA.

The FDA said the ingredient is found in ranitidine tablets, Zantac and other heartburn medications.

The recall is for unexpired products in two dosage amounts.

Appco Pharmacy has also recalled ranitidine products and Mylan NV has also recalled three lots of nizatidine, used to treat duodenal ulcers and acid reflux.

If you have ranitidine tablets you should check the FDA website for dosage and lots, and immediately discontinue use, discard the products and consult with your physicians about treatment options.