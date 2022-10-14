WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Southwest Wichita Falls Rotary Club will host an educational panel discussion about the rising fentanyl crisis in the community.

The panel discussion is scheduled for noon Monday, October 17, at the MPEC in Room 5 to educate and share community resources in response to the rising rates of fentanyl in the area.

The club said that with over 20 deaths to date in Wichita Falls in 2022, fentanyl is a growing threat in the community.

DEA lab analyses revealed that 42% of fake pills with fentanyl contain a potentially lethal dose.

Estimates indicate that synthetic opioids, including illicitly manufactured fentanyl (IMF), were involved in approximately two thirds of an estimated 108,174 US overdose deaths in the 12 months ending in April 2022.

The panel’s purpose is to educate the community and share available resources. The panel is made up of local experts from Wichita Falls ISD, the Wichita Falls Police Department and the Community Healthcare Center.

Our Panel:

Leaders of youth-oriented organizations and activities are invited to RSVP on the club’s web page. The event is free, but seating is limited.