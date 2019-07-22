Fill the Titan pet food drive

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Monday, July 22, we are kicking off the fifth annual Clear the Shelter animal adoption drive by filling a Titan full of pet food with Nissan of Wichita Falls.

All-day you can drop by and drop off bags or cans of pet food to help “Fill the Titan” at Nissan of Wichita Falls (400 Kell Blvd.).

NBC and Telemundo stations across the country will team up with shelters nationwide on Aug. 17 for the fifth annual Clear the Shelters animal adoption drive.

More than 1,000 shelters and rescues have already registered to participate in this year’s campaign, including many in Texoma.

“We are excited for Clear The Shelters to return to communities everywhere for the fifth year in a row. Thanks to our wonderful shelter and affiliate partners and our sponsors Cat’s Pride and Hill’s Pet Nutrition, the happiest day of the year is right around the corner. We are all looking forward to make this year’s campaign the best one yet,” said Valari Staab, President, NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations.

