WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As we head throughout this week here in Texoma, we are not expecting anything exciting for the foreseeable future.
We will continue to see below-average temperatures and clear to mostly clear skies all throughout this week and heading into the weekend.
The winds will be staying a bit breezy throughout this week as we will see gusts up around 20 to 25 mph as a low-pressure system sits just to the north and northeast of the area.
