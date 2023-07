WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Scattered showers and storms are coming to an end for the night; however, this coming workweek will continue to maintain slight chances for more rain due to a stationary front over the area where cooler and warmer air combat one another to take over.

National Satellite/Radar Graphic

The good news is that, for the most part, temperatures will remain close to average and, along the front, rain chances will continue throughout the remainder of the weekend and throughout the coming week.

7-Day Forecast Graphic