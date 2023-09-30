WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—Expect the next few days to be warm with highs still in the low to mid-90s and lows in the mid-60s. However, things are about to change as an area of low pressure (trough) will slowly be moving toward us from the west, eventually, increasing the chances of showers and storms.

The rain chances may start in western counties by late Monday.

Tuesday will begin a definite increased chance for showers and thunderstorms. In addition, by Wednesday, a cold front will push through Texoma having a significant impact on our temperatures which will drop well below the average highs and lows.

Though rain chances will diminish as next weekend approaches, the cooler weather will settle in nicely across the area, I’m confident, to a welcoming crowd.